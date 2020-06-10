One person injured after late night shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a late night shooting in Frayser.

Memphis police blocked a large portion of James Road overnight near Range Line, placing several evidence markers out on the road.

Nearby, officers were also collecting evidence on Bethlehem Avenue near the Ridgecrest Apartments. Authorities said a shooting victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center from that area.

It’s not clear if they two incidents are related despite their proximity.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.