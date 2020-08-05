One person injured after being stabbed in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after being stabbed in Fox Meadows on Tuesday, police said.

Memphis Police said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Flint Drive.

One man was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said preliminary information shows the suspect and the victim knew each other.

No suspect information was immediately provided.