One person in extremely critical condition after shooting in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is fighting for their life after a shooting in Cordova on Sunday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

According to the SCSO twitter account, one person is in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting on Charlton Way, off of Raleigh Lagrange Road.

At this time, this is all investigators are saying.

