Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is fighting for their life after a car accident in Hickory Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police tweeted it happened at Riverdale Road and East Raines Road just after 1:30 p.m.

The cars were involved and the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

At 1:33 pm, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Riverdale and Raines.



Two vehicles were involved. One person was injured and transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 26, 2020