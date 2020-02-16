Five hurt after shots fired during street race

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after shots were fired during a street race in southwest Memphis on Saturday night.

Memphis police say the victims were racing along Riverport Road near Rivergate Drive when someone started shooting.

Five people showed up at the Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

It is not clear who fired the shots or if police have any information on a potential suspect. If you know anything about this situation, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.