Assault victim pulls over, rushed to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is expected to be okay after a situation on a Memphis highway on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department dispatch, they responded to a ‘shots fired’ call on Highway 385 at Ridgeway.

The Memphis Fire Department says they took one person to the hospital.

MPD Spokeswoman Karen Randolph released a statement saying that the victim had been assaulted an unknown location and pulled over on the side of the highway. No one was shot on the highway.

It is not clear where the victim was assaulted but they are expected to be okay.

Correction: The story was originally published as a shooting but was corrected after receiving information from the MPD spokewoman.