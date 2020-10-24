One person found shot to death on National Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting on National Street.
Memphis Police were in the 1600 block of national, near Jackson and Chelsea, around 7 Saturday morning.
One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was available.
