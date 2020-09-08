One person ejected from vehicle, killed in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — One person was killed after a crash along Highway 78 in Marshall County overnight.
According to authorities, the accident happened in the westbound lanes near the Lake Center exit, which is about six miles east of Holly Springs.
One person was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. That person has not been identified at this time.
