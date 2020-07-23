One person dead, second injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting overnight.

According to police, officers responded to the 5900 block of Cedarcrest after a neighbor called saying two children showed up at her house saying their mother was dead.

Police found two people – a man and a woman – shot when they arrived on the scene. Authorities told WREG that both had died, but later clarified saying one person was still alive and in surgery.

No suspect information was given.