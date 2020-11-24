One person dead, second injured following North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured following an early morning shooting in North Memphis.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. One victim was located in front of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. That individual was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

A second victim was located three houses down. That person had been shot multiple times and was deceased, authorities said.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.