One person dead, second detained after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police detained one person after a deadly shooting Wednesday.
According to authorities, a male shooting victim was driven to the 7000 block of Winchester in Hickory Hill for help Wednesday afternoon. He did not survive his injuries.
One person has been detained, officer said.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
