One person dead in Mississippi after severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. — At least one person was killed after severe weather made its way through Mississippi on Sunday.

Just one week after severe storms led to more than one dozen deaths, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said one person was killed in Marion County.

Heavy rains, hail and strong winds moved through the central and southern portion of the state, leaving thousands of customers without power, WJTV reported.

Authorities are assessing reports of damage in several counties around the Hattiesburg area.