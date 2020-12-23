One person dead following shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another on the run after a deadly shooting in Frayser.

According to police, officers were called to 4325 Davey Wednesday and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information was released, but authorities said they are investigating this case as a homicide.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.