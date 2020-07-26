One person dead, child missing after going underwater in Mississippi River

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person’s body has been recovered and a child is still missing after the two went underwater Saturday in the Mississippi River.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said around 8 p.m. that deputies were on the scene of the drowning at the Shelby Forest boat ramp.

Related Content Body found after search for fisher in Mississippi River Video

One person and a child went underwater, the sheriff’s office said. The child is still missing, but the other person was recovered dead from the river.

The entrance to the Shelby Forest boat ramp is currently blocked as a SCSO Search and Rescue team searches for the child in the river.

This is at least the second drowning incident in a week in the Shelby Forest area of the Mississippi River.