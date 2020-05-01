One person dead, another injured after shooting at Whitehaven tattoo parlor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another critically injured after a shooting at a tattoo parlor in Whitehaven.

Police said the owner of The Jewelry Box off of Elvis Presley Boulevard was in violation of the stay at home order and open for business late Thursday evening when an argument broke out between customers and store workers.

That’s when shots were fired.

One employee was killed and another was rushed to Methodist South Hospital for treatment.

No word yet on if they have anyone in custody.

Police said the owner will be held accountable since the business was open when it should not have been.