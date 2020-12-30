One person dead after vehicle goes in Shelby Farms lake

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed after a vehicle plunged into a lake out at Shelby Farms.
According to authorities, first responders received a call that a vehicle had gone into Patriot Lake around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The person was dead when emergency crews arrived.
WREG’s Melissa Moon was told by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that this was likely a suicide, but their investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
