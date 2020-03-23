One person dead after shooting near Medical District

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man is dead after a shooting near the Medical District on Saturday evening.

Memphis police confirm they responded to a shooting call at a home on North Manassas Street, between Robeson and Mosby Avenue, around 6:15 p.m.

March 21, at approx. 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 292 N. Manassas St. One male was xported to ROH in critical condition. Today, the victim, male, 36, was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect info available. Call Crime Stoppers w/tips; 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 23, 2020

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The man died on Sunday.

Memphis police have not identified the victim and say they do not have any information on a potential suspect.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH