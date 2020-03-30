One person dead after overnight party in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A late night party ends with a deadly shooting in Frayser.

WREG was told dozens of people were at the corner of Hollywood and James Road for a party when several shots were fired.

A man was found dead in the parking lot.

Some witnesses said the police were already on the scene when shots were fired and that the victim got out of a nearby car and collapsed. That information has not been confirmed by police.

It’s not clear if he was targeted or an innocent bystander.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.