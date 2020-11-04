One person dead after northeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash in northeast Memphis Wednesday.
It happened near Covington Pike and Pleasant View.
Memphis police confirmed one person was killed in the crash. They did not give a condition on the second driver.
Authorities have not release details on what happened, but images from the scene appear to suggest the vehicles were involved in a head-on collission.
