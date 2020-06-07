One person dead after homicide in Helena-West Helena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an apparent homicide in Helena-West Helena, AR on Sunday afternoon.

According to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith, officers were called to reports of an unresponsive man laying near a home on South Street.

A neighbor called police dispatch saying the man was laying near his residence.

Officers found the man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are handling the investigation as a homicide but have not identified the man.

If you have any information on the situation, you’re asked to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.