One person dead after Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows.
Police found one person dead at the Eden at Waters Edge around midnight. A second victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
No suspect information was released. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
