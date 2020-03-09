One person dead after fatal accident in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a motorcycle hit another vehicle on Sunday night in Millington.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office twitter, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of Ward Road, between Garnet Road and Big Creek, is blocked off while the investigation is underway.

