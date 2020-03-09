One person dead after fatal accident in Millington

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a motorcycle hit another vehicle on Sunday night in Millington.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office twitter, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCSO is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a recreational vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle has been pronounced deceased on the scene. Ward Road near the crash scene is blocked. The cause of this crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/t8Tfmbegru — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 9, 2020

Part of Ward Road, between Garnet Road and Big Creek, is blocked off while the investigation is underway.