Two people dead after deadly shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police blocked several busy intersections after a deadly double shooting in Orange Mound.

Officers found two people dead inside a car near the corner of Lamar and Airways around 1:30 a.m. Friday. That car hit a pole right outside the Walgreens, suggesting the shooting happened while the car was moving.

It also appears one of the victims may have been trying to get out on the passenger side when they collapsed and died.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.