One person dead after deadly Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a deadly overnight shooting in Midtown.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday off Galloway Avenue at the Galloway Gardens Apartments.

Officers said by the time first responders arrived on the scene, the victim was already dead. They detained three people who were spotted leaving the neighborhood. It’s not clear if those individuals are being treated as victims or suspects.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.