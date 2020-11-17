MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a deadly overnight shooting in Midtown.
It happened around 11 p.m. Monday off Galloway Avenue at the Galloway Gardens Apartments.
Officers said by the time first responders arrived on the scene, the victim was already dead. They detained three people who were spotted leaving the neighborhood. It’s not clear if those individuals are being treated as victims or suspects.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- One person dead after deadly Midtown shooting
- How to get your unemployment claim processed more quickly in Tennessee
- Kids facing gun violence in Memphis point to programs that might be part of the solution
- Volunteers pack more than 200,000 pounds of food for needy families
- Ryan Silverfield defends vetting process of transfer quarterback Peter Parrish