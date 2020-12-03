One person dead after crash on Highway 72 near Mississippi state line

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed as the result of an accident on Highway 72 near the state line early Thursday morning.
The accident happened on Highway 72 near the Cayce Road exit and appears to have involved a vehicle and a tractor trailer.
One person was killed, authorities confirmed to WREG. That person has not been identified.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash.
