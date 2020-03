MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon in North Memphis.

Memphis police said the crash happened near Jackson Avenue and Ronnie Avenue, just south of the Interstate 40 exit at Jackson Avenue.

One person was killed at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and two more people are injured but in non-critical condition.

The area of Jackson and Ronnie is currently blocked as officers clear the scene.