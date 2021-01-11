One person dead after car crash in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in southeast Memphis early Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Mendenhall and Shelby Drive.

Authorities said the deceased individual was ejected from one of the vehicles and pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have not released any details on what happened to cause the crash.

