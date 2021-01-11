One person dead after car crash in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in southeast Memphis early Monday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Mendenhall and Shelby Drive.
Authorities said the deceased individual was ejected from one of the vehicles and pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators have not released any details on what happened to cause the crash.
- Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
- One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
- Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur
- ‘Sex and the City’ reboot confirmed at HBO Max
- Black man makes his way to top of wine-making world