One person dead after car accident in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a car accident in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Memphis police, 25-year-old Zaccheus Graves was killed after being thrown from the vehicle.

Police say the driver lost control, left the road and hit a tree and utility pole.

The driver is being detained by police but has not be identified. It is not clear if they are facing charges.

