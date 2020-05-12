One person dead after car accident in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a car accident in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Memphis police, 25-year-old Zaccheus Graves was killed after being thrown from the vehicle.
At 12:01 pm, officers responded to a crash at Latham near Essex.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 12, 2020
Driver #1 lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and struck a tree. Passenger #1 Zaccheus Graves 25, was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene.
Driver #1 has been detained.
Police say the driver lost control, left the road and hit a tree and utility pole.
The driver is being detained by police but has not be identified. It is not clear if they are facing charges.