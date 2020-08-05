One person dead after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Whitehaven, police said.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene of the crash around 9:30 p.m. at Millbranch and Commonwealth Drive, near the New Horizon apartments.

One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, police said. The driver stayed on the scene.

The crash victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive their injuries.

Memphis Police have not yet said if any charges will be filed in the case.