One person dead after accident on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.

Memphis police said in a tweet the accident happened just after 12 p.m. at Lamar Avenue and Southwall Street, near the Orange Mound area.

At 12:11 pm, officers responded to a crash at Lamar and Southwall involving a motorcycle and a Dodge Durango. The Durango was at a stop sign when it was struck by the motorcycle on the driver's side.



The motorcyclist Courtney Joyner 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 29, 2020

Police say it involved a motorcycle and Dodge Durango. The Durango was at a stop sign when it was struck by the motorcycle on the driver’s side.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 22-year-old Courtney Joyner.

MPD did not say whether the driver of the Durango was hurt.