One person dead after accident on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.
Memphis police said in a tweet the accident happened just after 12 p.m. at Lamar Avenue and Southwall Street, near the Orange Mound area.
Police say it involved a motorcycle and Dodge Durango. The Durango was at a stop sign when it was struck by the motorcycle on the driver’s side.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 22-year-old Courtney Joyner.
MPD did not say whether the driver of the Durango was hurt.