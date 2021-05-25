One person cut from mangled vehicle, rushed to hospital after accident at Third, Western Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following an accident at Third and Western Park early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, but authorities confirmed one person was trapped inside a mangled vehicle. Crews had to cut the person out in order to render aid.

Two other vehicles that were said to be parked at a nearby store were also damaged in the crash. WREG was told by those inside that the vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Crews blocked several northbound lanes as they cleaned up the scene. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.