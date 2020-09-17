One person critically wounded in Brooks Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brooks Road.
Police responded to 955 E. Brooks at 1:15 a.m. Thursday. They found a male victim inside. The building is listed as a commercial address.
They say the shooting stemmed from an argument. Police said the shooter was a male, but his identity was not known.
Code Enforcement and the health department were notified of a crowd at the address, police said.
