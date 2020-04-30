One person killed in southwest Memphis shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead in southwest Memphis.

It happened near South Third and Ford around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said they were flagged down and informed that someone had been shot in the street. The victim was located and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.