SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was critically injured following a late night shooting in Shelby County, authorities said.

It happened in the 7000 block of Farmhouse Drive in the southeast part of the county around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

No suspect information was given. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.