One person critically injured in I-240 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been critically injured in a crash on I-240 Sunday morning.

The crash happened on I-240 near I-55. Police say a Ford F-150 left the interstate and crashed into a pole.

One person went to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on what led the truck to leaving the roadway.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at westbound I-240 at I-55.



A Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a pole. One person was transported to Regional One in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 11, 2020