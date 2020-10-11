One person critically injured in I-240 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been critically injured in a crash on I-240 Sunday morning.
The crash happened on I-240 near I-55. Police say a Ford F-150 left the interstate and crashed into a pole.
One person went to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on what led the truck to leaving the roadway.
