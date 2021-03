MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to the scene of a shooting in Frayser overnight.

It happened near the corner of Dawn Drive and Ripley Street.

Police told us the victim was rushed to the hospital in crtical condition, but didn’t say what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Trampoline park customers attack, rob 14-year-old employee when asked to leave

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.