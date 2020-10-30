Five people injured in Frayser accident involving MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were injured during a crash involving a MATA bus Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Frayser Boulevard and Rangeline in Frayser, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities said that individual is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery along with the other people injured.

According to police, the MATA bus was approaching the intersection when it was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light.

Images from the scene showed at least three vehicles were involved in the initial crash including the MATA bus. The impact of the crash caused severe damage to the front end of two vehicles, scattering debris across the intersection.

The MATA bus then veered off the roadway and hit a fourth vehicle.

Officers have detained one person.