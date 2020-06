Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident on a Memphis interstate Sunday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police confirm it happened at Interstate 240 and Poplar Avenue.

Both victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center but one is expected to be okay.

It is not clear what caused the accident or if any charges have been filed.