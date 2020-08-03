One person airlifted to hospital after southwest Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after an accident in southwest Memphis.
The accident happened early Monday morning on Rivergate Drive near Riverport Road.
According to initial reports, the accident involved a semi-truck that appears to have gone off the road. One person was seriously injured and had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter.
First responders blocked off the roadway during the emergency response.
