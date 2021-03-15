One of two suspects in custody in Coahoma County double homicide

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — The search continues for one of the men wanted in connection with a double homicide Friday at a subdivision in Lyon, Mississippi, in Coahoma County just northeast of Clarksdale.

One of the men, Albert Thomas, who is wanted in the double homicide, turned himself in to authorities on Monday around 2 p.m., according to CCSO.

The victims, both men in their early 20s, were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The mother of one of the victims is praying those responsible will be caught.

“I just hope that these two men get caught. I don’t want them to get away and get away with killing somebody else,” said Martha Washington, a mother of one of the victims.

Washington is praying for justice, and the strength to cope with the murder of her son, Bruce Washington Jr.

“He just turned 20,” Washington said. “He didn’t even stay 20 a month and then, you know, he got killed. You know it hurts to see that happen to your child.”

Washington and 21-year-old Tawon Jackson were found friday inside Washington’s car at the entrance to the East Park subdivision in Lyon, Mississippi.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department both men died from gunshot wounds. But no details have been released on what led up to their deaths.

Warrants were issued for Albert Thomas and Trentavious Thomas, both of Lyon. As mentioned, Albert Thomas is in custody.

“What I understand, they said most of the bullet holes was on the passenger side, but some kind of way my son still got hit. Cause bullets stray, they don’t have no name,” Washington said.

Washington says she also wants answers to what happened. A tragedy that now leaves only good memories behind.

“We gonna miss him a lot, but we just try to think about the good times, you know, and the happy times and hopefully we can live with that,” Washington said.

And now instead of sharing good times, the Washington family is saying goodbye to their only son.

“He had a good life, you know. He had a good life, and I just hope his little soul can rest, and I hope these people get caught. I want them to go to jail,” Washington said.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re urged to contact the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department.