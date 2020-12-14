Inmates who escaped from Tennessee facility apprehended in Florida, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials said escapee Robert Lee Brown has been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida. Shortly after, they announced Christopher Osteen was also captured.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Robert Brown of Putnam County was captured in Pompano Beach, FL.
Osteen is wanted out of Henry County and, like Brown, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft.
During an update Saturday morning, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office posted new information on their Facebook page encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.
They also reported on Friday that the inamtes kidnapped a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River. That afternoon, the employee was found near Highway 218 and Iron Banks in Henry County, where the escapees left him.
Early Saturday morning, Henry County authorities found a resident of Reynoldsburg Road tied up in his home. His 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.
The truck has since been recovered.
Brown was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and his sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen was serving an 8-year sentence for burglary and his sentence was set to expire in 2023.
On Friday, Brown and Osteen escaped from a facility in northwest Tennessee. Officers at the Northwest Correctional Facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee confirmed the two inmates were missing at 8:25 a.m on Friday.
