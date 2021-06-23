‘One of the hardest things I’ve probably ever done’: Knox County Rescue on search for Summer Wells

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s now been one week since a 5-year-old Hawkins County girl was reported missing. Crews are continuing the search for Summer Wells.

She was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community last Tuesday evening. The TBI issued an Amber Alert a day later, and since then, dozens of agencies have come together to try to find Wells.

A group of rescue squad members from Knox County was among those lending a hand. They hiked for hours through dense woods as part of the massive search effort.

On Tuesday, the TBI said teams had covered 4.6 miles trying to find Wells. Knox County Rescue sent a crew of three to help out in the search.

“Basically our role was to find anything that we could that either led to finding Summer or something that could be evidence to assist that effort in the investigative process,” said Rescue Technician at Knox County Rescue, Mohamed Abbas.

The Knox County team left Friday morning and stayed all day, canvassing miles in rugged terrain.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve probably ever done,” Abbas said.

“It’s very treacherous and it’s very, the grade in the hills we were in is very steep. There’s no trails, it’s all thick brush. You don’t know what you’re going to come across, you could be walking and fall in a cavern for all you know,” Justin Faulkner, Assistant Chief at Knox County Rescue, said.

And while this is part of the job, the search strikes a personal chord for some involved.

“I have a young daughter. She’s about one year old. And for me, when we heard about the incident and the fact they needed people, that was my instict, if that was my daughter I want every person out there possibly doing it,” Abbas said.

Both men are asking people to show support however they can.

“If there’s any information that anyone has, or if they receive any information to give it to law enforcement or investigators,” Faulkner said.

“I would try and just ask everybody to just keep their prayers and hopes in the direction of a positive outcome,” said Abbas.

Knox County Rescue says they hope to send crew members back to Hawkins County throughout the end of this week. They say they want to continue to support search efforts as much as they can.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Summer Wells, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.