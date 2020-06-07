One man shot, killed in Orange Mound apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was shot and killed in an Orange Mound apartment complex Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the Cherokee Square Apartments on Filmore Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
A WREG crew captured video of the scene.
The suspect reportedly left the scene in a burgundy or red vehicle.
This is the second shooting to occur in the area since Saturday. Police say a man was shot at a residence near the apartment complex just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.