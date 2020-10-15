One man killed, two others injured in shooting near I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one man was killed and two others injured in a shooting Wednesday night in East Memphis.

Police were called to a shooting on Ezell Street near I-240 and Getwell around 10:30.

Three men were found shot. One was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The other two were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

No arrest has been made. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.