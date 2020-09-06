One man killed in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night.
Police responded to a shooting call on North Evergreen near Eldridge Avenue at 10:30 PM Saturday night.
Police say officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say no suspect information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
