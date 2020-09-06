One man killed in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night.

Police responded to a shooting call on North Evergreen near Eldridge Avenue at 10:30 PM Saturday night.

Police say officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to this homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.