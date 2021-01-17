One man killed, another person injured in Shelby County shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man was killed and another person injured in a shooting Saturday night in southeast Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7700 block of Belmont Run Cove off Shelby Drive at 10:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Sunday morning, authorities identified the victim who was killed as 23-year-old Moasies Hardy.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.