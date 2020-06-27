One man killed, another injured in Frayser shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Frayser Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened on Aden Street near Thrift Avenue. Officers responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.

Both men were rushed to the hospital. One man was pronounced dead, while the other is in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News