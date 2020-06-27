One man killed, another injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Frayser Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened on Aden Street near Thrift Avenue. Officers responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.

Both men were rushed to the hospital. One man was pronounced dead, while the other is in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Friday, June 26, 2020, at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 3240 Aden St. Upon arrival, officers located two males who were shot. Both victims were xported to ROH, where one victim was pronounced deceased. The 2nd victim was listed in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 27, 2020