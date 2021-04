MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis on Monday.

According to police, the man was in the area of North 7th Street and Thomas when two armed individuals shot him around 11 a.m. Monday. He was able to make his way to the Family Dollar store at 831 Thomas where he received help.

Authorities did not release any information on the suspects. If you know anything about them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.