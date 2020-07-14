One man injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Parkway Village.

Memphis Police said officers were on the scene of the shooting just before 8 p.m. near Getwell and American Way.

One man was found shot and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information available, and this is still an active investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.