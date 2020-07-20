One man injured in Oakhaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital in Oakhaven.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Sumners Wells Road just before 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators said a man who’d been shot was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

There’s now word on what may have led to that shooting.

The victim was not able to provide any information on the suspect.